September 13, 2013 / 5:21 PM / 4 years ago

Senior Univision executive, Conde, moves to NBCUniversal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Univision President Cesar Conde is leaving the Spanish-language media company to take a senior role at Comcast Corp -owned NBCUniversal.

In a statement on Friday, NBCUniversal said it had hired Conde as an executive vice president reporting to CEO Steve Burke. Conde will oversee the unit’s international group, and will focus on “business development, strategic priorities and special projects across the NBCUniversal portfolio of assets,” the company said. His role is a newly created position.

The NBCUniversal unit operates broadcast and cable channels, movie and TV studios, and theme parks.

Univision said in a statement that three senior executives will now report directly to CEO Randy Falco. They are Alberto Ciurana, president of programming and content; Isaac Lee, president of news; and Juan Carlos Rodriguez, president of Univision Deportes.

