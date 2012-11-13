Comcast's NBCUniversal unit lays off 500 employees - source

LOS ANGELES, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal entertainment unit is laying off about 500 employees at cable channels, Jay Leno’s late-night TV show and the Universal Pictures movie studio, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The cuts add up to about 1.5 percent of the company’s workforce of 30,000 employees, the source said.

A large portion of the layoffs occurred at the G4 cable channel, a network about video games and the gaming culture, the source said. Two of the network’s shows were recently canceled.

Other layoffs occurred about two months ago at “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” which cut about two dozen crew members.

The company’s movie studio, Universal Pictures, also eliminated about 20 jobs, including some at the home entertainment division. Home entertainment sales have suffered across the industry as traditional DVDs fall from favor with consumers.

Other job cuts are expected at NBC News group and the company’s cable channels, which include USA, Bravo and E!, the source said.

Comcast bought a 51 percent controlling stake in NBC Universal in January 2011.