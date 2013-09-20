FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NBC chief Greenblatt extends contract through 2017
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 20, 2013 / 10:56 PM / in 4 years

NBC chief Greenblatt extends contract through 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt has extended his contract with the Comcast-owned broadcast network through 2017, a person with knowledge of the decision said on Friday.

The former Showtime cable channel executive was hired in 2011 by Comcast to run NBC, which has struggled for years to move out of last place among the four major broadcast networks.

For the TV season that ended in May, NBC again finished last in ratings for total viewers, and third among viewers in the 18- to 49-year-old range prized by advertisers, according to Nielsen.

Greenblatt is bringing several new shows to the network’s lineup this fall, including comedy “The Michael J. Fox Show” and drama “The Blacklist,” which stars James Spader as one of the FBI’s most-wanted fugitives. The network’s biggest hits include “Sunday Night Football” and singing competition “The Voice.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.