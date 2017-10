Feb 1 (Reuters) - NBC News President Steve Capus will be leaving the network in the coming weeks, NBC said on Friday.

Capus had been the president of NBC News since 2005. No replacement has been named, according to a company memo obtained by Reuters. In a statement, Capus said it was “now time to now time to head in a new direction.”

Comcast has been the majority owner of NBC since 2011.