#Market News
June 27, 2012 / 8:51 PM / in 5 years

Comcast to pay $800,000 to resolve FCC probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday said Comcast Corp will pay $800,000 to resolve an investigation of its broadband-related merger conditions.

The agency extended for one year a merger condition that requires the cable operator to offer a reasonably priced broadband option to consumers who do not receive their cable service from the company.

The condition was imposed as part of its regulatory approval to buy a 51 percent stake in NBC Universal from General Electric Co last year.

