Comcast's third-quarter revenue rises on Olympics

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp posted a higher quarterly profit on Friday, driven partly by revenue generated at its NBC Universal unit by the London Olympics as well as by new Internet customers for its cable business.

The leading U.S. cable TV provider, which controls broadcaster NBC Universal, posted third-quarter net income of $2.1 billion, or 78 cents a share, compared with $908 million, or 33 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding revenue from Comcast’s sale of spectrum and the sale of its stake in A&E Networks, the company posted a profit of 46 cents a share.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $16.54 billion. Analysts were expecting $16.08 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.