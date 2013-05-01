FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Comcast reports higher profit, revenue in first quarter
May 1, 2013 / 11:07 AM / in 4 years

Comcast reports higher profit, revenue in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp posted higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by strength on the cable side of the business.

The leading U.S. cable TV provider, which also owns broadcaster NBC Universal, posted first-quarter profit of $1.4 billion, or 54 cents a share, compared with $1.22 billion or 45 cents a year ago.

Excluding revenue from Comcast’s sale of spectrum, the company posted EPS of 51 per share.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $15.31 billion. Analysts, on average, expected of $15.38 billion.

