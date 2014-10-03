U.S. FCC pauses 'shot clock' on Comcast-Time Warner Cable merger review

WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Friday said it will pause its informal “shot-clock” on the review of the proposed $45 billion merger between Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc .

The FCC said it will pause its informal 180-day clock to review the merger until October 29, the new deadline for the public and stakeholders to comment, or until the agency deems Comcast’s responses to the regulators’ lengthy information request as complete. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)