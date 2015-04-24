FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Charter advisers in talks with Time Warner Cable - Bloomberg
April 24, 2015 / 6:26 PM / 2 years ago

Charter advisers in talks with Time Warner Cable - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc's advisers are in early talks to buy Time Warner Cable Inc , Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1DkSPm0)

Earlier on Friday, Comcast Corp abandoned its $45 billion offer for Time Warner Cable after U.S. regulators raised concerns that the deal would give Comcast an unfair advantage in the cable TV and Internet-based services market.

Time Warner Cable and Charter could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

