Comcast says merger with Time Warner Cable will not hurt competition
April 9, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

Comcast says merger with Time Warner Cable will not hurt competition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 9 (Reuters) - Comcast’s deal to buy rival Time Warner Cable will be good for consumers, rather than negative, and will result in no lost competition, Comcast Executive Vice President David Cohen said in a U.S. Senate hearing on Wednesday.

“If this transaction is approved, it will give us the scale and reach to innovate and compete against our national and global competitors,” Cohen told lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“The transaction will not lead to any reduction in competition or consumer choice in any market,” he said. “While this transaction will make us bigger, that’s a good thing, not a problem.” (Reporting by Diane Bartz and Alina Selyukhl; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

