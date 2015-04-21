Six U.S. senators call for rejection of Comcast-TWC merger

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - Six U.S. senators on Tuesday asked the Federal Communications Commission and Justice Department to reject the $45 billion merger of the country’s largest cable providers, Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc.

The call came from Democratic Senators Al Franken, Edward Markey, Ron Wyden, Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal, alongside Independent Senator Bernie Sanders, in letters to FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler and U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.

“Should the transaction survive the FCC’s and DOJ’s reviews, we believe that Comcast-TWC’s unmatched power in the telecommunications industry would lead to higher prices, fewer choices, and poorer quality services for Americans,” they wrote. (Reporting by Diane Bartz and Alina Selyukh; Editing by Christian Plumb)