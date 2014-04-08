FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Comcast makes case for Time Warner Cable deal to U.S. regulators
April 8, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

Comcast makes case for Time Warner Cable deal to U.S. regulators

Alina Selyukh, Liana B. Baker

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, April 8 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp told U.S. regulators on Tuesday that its merger with Time Warner Cable Inc would not take away any TV or broadband choices for consumers.

Comcast’s 175-page filing with the Federal Communications Commission formally launches the regulatory review of the proposed $45.2 billion merger between the No. 1 and No. 2 cable operators.

The company said the deal would help it go up against new entrants like Google Inc and Apple Inc in the increasingly competitive video industry.

Reporting by Alina Selyukh in Washington and Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

