FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Comcast plans to acquire Time Warner Cable in $45.2 billion deal-sources
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 13, 2014 / 3:15 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Comcast plans to acquire Time Warner Cable in $45.2 billion deal-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to say all-stock deal, not all-cash deal)

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Comcast, the largest U.S. cable company, plans to acquire No. 2 Time Warner Cable for $158.82 per share in an all-stock deal worth $45.2 billion that is expected to be announced on Thursday, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Comcast is planning to acquire all of Time Warner Cable’s shares in a friendly deal, said the sources, who did not want to be identified because the details of the deal were not yet public. The deal would be subject to regulatory approval and the companies expect the transaction would close by the end of the year, they said.

The sources said the merger would create $1.5 billion in operating synergies, with 50 percent of those synergies expected in the first year. Comcast is planning to divest 3 million of its U.S. subscribers as part of the deal. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.