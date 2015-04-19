FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Comcast, Time Warner Cable to meet U.S. Justice Dept officials over merger-WSJ
Sections
Featured
New iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
New iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2015 / 3:15 AM / 2 years ago

Comcast, Time Warner Cable to meet U.S. Justice Dept officials over merger-WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Representatives of Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc are preparing to meet officials from the U.S. Department of Justice for talks on the planned merger of the two cable giants, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

The Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, said the meeting next Wednesday would aim to negotiate possible concessions relating to concerns the merger would hurt competition.

The paper said it would be the first time the two cable giants have met with regulators since announcing the merger plan last year. (on.wsj.com/1D0GEf7) (Reporting by Frances Kerry; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.