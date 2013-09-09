Comcast unit names TV exec Shell to run Universal film group

LOS ANGELES, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp elevated NBCUniversal TV executive Jeff Shell to chairman of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, replacing Ron Meyer who is moving into a more senior job at the media giant, the company said on Monday.

Meyer was named vice chairman of NBCUniversal and has signed a contract extension through 2017, the company said in a statement. Donna Langley will replace Adam Fogelson as chairman of Universal Pictures. Fogelson has decided to leave the company, according to the statement from Universal.