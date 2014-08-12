FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FleetCor to buy Comdata for $3.45 bln
August 12, 2014 / 8:12 PM / 3 years ago

FleetCor to buy Comdata for $3.45 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - FleetCor Technologies Inc, a provider of fuel cards, said it would buy payment services provider Comdata Inc from Ceridian LLC for $3.45 billion.

FleetCor will finance the deal with about $2.4 billion of new debt and the issuance of about 7.3 million common shares of FleetCor to Ceridian.

Ceridian is a portfolio company of funds affiliated with Thomas H. Lee Partners L.P. and Fidelity National Financial Inc .

Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

