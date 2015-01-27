FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 27, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Comdirect Bank increases FY 2014 net commission income to EUR 193.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Comdirect Bank AG :

* Proposed dividend for FY is 0.40 euro per share

* Says to have finished financial year 2014 with pre-tax profit of 82.6 million euros ($93 million) (previous year: 80.0 millionn euros)

* FY total income amounts to 353.5 million euros, which is 13.6 million euros more than previous year’s income level of 339.9 million euros

* Reports for FY 2014 a 4.9 million euros increase in net commission income to 193.2 million euros (previous year: 188.3 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

