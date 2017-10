FRANKFURT, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Commerzbank’s online brokerage unit Comdirect expects to reach its pre-tax profit target of 85 million-90 million euros ($111 million-$117 million) in 2012, Chief Executive Thorsten Rietmeyer told German weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

“It’s been a good year,” Rietmeyer said, adding that more than 120,000 new savings accounts had been opened in 2012. ($1 = 0.7666 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)