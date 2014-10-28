BRIEF-Comdirect Bank AG reports 9-month net interest income of EUR 109.2 mln, up 5.8 pct

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Comdirect Bank AG :

* Says pre-tax profit target for full year 2014 unchanged at 75 million euros

* Says pre-tax profit of 64.9 million euros in first nine months of 2014 (previous year: 66.0 million euros)

* 9-month income of 261.4 million euros (previous year: 253.5 million euros)

* 9-month net commission income of 142.5 million euros (previous year: 139.3 million euros)

* 9-month net interest income after provisons of 109.2 million euros, up 5.8 percent

* Says 9-month net income 47.82 million euros versus 48.59 million euros year ago