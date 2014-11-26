BRIEF-Comendo sells all operational activities to j2 Global Ireland

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Comendo A/S :

* Sells all operational activities to j2 Global Ireland Limited

* Total purchase price is 85 million Danish crowns

* Sells 100 pct-owned subsidiaries Comendo Shared Services A/S, Comendo Security A/S, Comendo Hosting ApS, Comendo Remote Backup A/S, Comendo Security Systems A/S and Comendo Norge AS

* Sale is expected in the second half of December 2014 when all conditions are met Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)