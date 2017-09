Nov 28 (Reuters) - Comendo A/S :

* Q3 revenue 12.5 million Danish crowns versus 12.8 million crowns

* Q3 EBITDA loss 0.5 million crowns versus profit 0.9 million crowns

* Lowers 2014 EBITDA guidance

* Sees 2014 EBITDA to be at 0.5 million - 1.5 million crowns against earlier guidance of 2 million - 5 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)