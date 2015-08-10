FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Comenity Bank hit with new lawsuit over cellphone robocalls
August 10, 2015

Comenity Bank hit with new lawsuit over cellphone robocalls

Dena Aubin

(Reuters) - Comenity Bank, which manages credit card programs for major U.S. retailers, has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of violating federal law by using a debt collection firm that made robocalls to consumers’ cellphones without consent.

Filed on Tuesday, the lawsuit said the bank subjected thousands of consumers to harassing cellphone calls, invading their privacy and violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The lawsuit was filed by Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, the Kim Law Firm and Meyer Wilson.

