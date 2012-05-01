FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican retailer Comerci's Q1 profit soars
May 1, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

Mexican retailer Comerci's Q1 profit soars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 profit 475 mln pesos vs 262 mln pesos yr ago

* Q1 revenue up 4 pct vs yr ago to 10.38 bln pesos

MEXICO CITY, April 30 (Reuters) - Mexican retailer Comercial Mexicana said on Monday its first-quarter profit rose 81 percent from the year-earlier quarter on lower debt payments and favorable exchange rates.

The company, known locally as Comerci, said profit climbed to 475 million pesos ($37 million) in the January-March period, from 262 million pesos a year earlier.

Comerci, which runs the upscale City Market stores and also owns a 50 percent share in warehouse chain Costco in Mexico, said revenue rose nearly 4 percent to 10.38 billion pesos.

“Financing costs in the quarter resulted in a cost of 98 million (pesos), significantly less than the 338 million in 2011,” Comerci said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

Shares in the company were up 2.07 percent at 27.65 pesos in local market trading.

