Mexican retailer Comerci's net profit hit by Costco tax
February 24, 2012 / 2:36 AM / in 6 years

Mexican retailer Comerci's net profit hit by Costco tax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Retailer Comercial Mexicana’s fourth quarter net profit fell 49 percent on year, hit by an extraordinary tax payment from the consolidation of the Costco operations in Mexico.

The company, known as Comerci, earned 221 million pesos ($16 million) in the October-December period, after a 320 million peso one-time charge for Costco-related taxes.

Revenue rose 5.1 percent to 11.4 billion pesos.

Comerci plans to lower its debt this year before a planned aggressive store expansion in 2013.

Its shares slipped 0.94 percent to close at 25.31 pesos on Thursday, hours before the results were disclosed, versus a 0.3 percent increase for the IPC index.

