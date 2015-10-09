FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico regulator limits stores Soriana can buy from Comerci
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico regulator limits stores Soriana can buy from Comerci

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Mexico’s competition regulator, Cofece, said on Friday that supermarket chain Soriana cannot buy 27 of the stores it planned to take over from rival Comercial Mexicana’s operations.

Soriana, Mexico’s No. 2 supermarket, agreed in January to buy 160 stores from Comercial Mexicana for 39.19 billion pesos ($2.38 billion).

Cofece said in 27 of the planned purchases, Soriana’s acquisition would reduce competition and raise prices for consumers. To win approval of the deal, Soriana must either refrain from buying those 27 stores, or sell them within a set period of time to purchasers approved by the regulator, Cofece said.

The two companies said on Thursday that Mexico’s competition regulator had approved the deal, though with conditions, without providing details. ($1 = 16.4709 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Christine Murray; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.