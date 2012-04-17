UPDATE 2-Comerica profit rises on improved credit quality

* Q1 EPS $0.66 vs $0.57 yr ago

April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. regional bank Comerica Inc posted a higher quarterly profit as it earned more money from its core banking operations, and said it expects its loan growth to continue.

Net charge-offs in the first quarter were at the lowest level since the third quarter of 2007. Net interest income rose 12 percent to $443 million, while provisions for loan losses fell 53 percent to $23 million.

Total loans rose 7 percent to $42.26 billion in the quarter ended March, most of which came from an increase in Comerica’s commercial loan segment.

Average commercial loans increased across a majority of business lines and all major markets, Comerica Chief Executive Ralph Babb Jr said in a statement.

Comerica’s balance sheet trends were impressive, said Evercore Partners analyst John Pancari, who has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

“Commercial (loan) growth was marked by growth in energy and mid-market, which is particularly encouraging,” he said.

Larger banks J.P. Morgan Chase & Co, Wells Fargo and Citigroup Inc have posted quarterly results above market expectations, helped by an improving economy and increase in loan demand.

Comerica, which has operations in Arizona, Texas and California, said last month regulators approved its $375 million share repurchase plan.

The company, founded in Detroit in 1849, also said it is considering a 50 percent increase in its dividend to 15 cents per share.

Comerica’s shares, which have gained more than 15 percent in value this year, rose as much as 5.5 percent to $32.55 in early trade on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They were later trading up about 3 percent at $31.95.