UPDATE 1-Comerica raises quarterly dividend by 50 pct
April 24, 2012 / 9:36 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Comerica raises quarterly dividend by 50 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Raises quarterly div to $0.15/shr

* Increases number of shares under buyback scheme

April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. regional bank Comerica Inc raised its quarterly dividend by 50 percent to 15 cents per share and increased the number of shares it can repurchase under its existing share buyback program.

Comerica’s board increased the number of shares under a share buyback scheme by 6 million to about 13 million, the company said in a statement.

The bank, which has operations in Arizona, Texas and California, said last month regulators had approved its $375 million share repurchase plan.

The dividend increase and additional authorization follow the Federal Reserve’s approval of the bank’s capital plan for the year.

Comerica also said that it submitted a notice to the trustee of Sterling Bancshares Capital Trust IV, which will result in the redemption of $25 million worth of floating rate capital securities issued by the trust.

The bank’s shares closed at $31.87 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

