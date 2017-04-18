FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Regional bank Comerica's quarterly profit more than triples
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2017 / 10:55 AM / 4 months ago

Regional bank Comerica's quarterly profit more than triples

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Regional bank holding company Comerica Inc reported a more than three-fold jump in quarterly profit as the company set aside less money to cover bad loans.

The Dallas-based bank said on Tuesday net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $200 million in the first quarter ended March 31, from $59 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share rose to $1.11 from 34 cents.

Provisions for bad loans fell 89.2 percent to $16 million, while net interest income rose 5.1 percent to $470 million.

The first-quarter results included $24 million of tax benefits from employee stock transactions and $7 million in after-tax restructuring charges. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.