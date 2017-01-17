FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Comerica profit soars 41.7 pct as bad loan provisions plunge
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 11:49 AM / 7 months ago

Comerica profit soars 41.7 pct as bad loan provisions plunge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17(Reuters) - Regional bank holding company Comerica Inc reported a 41.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as it set aside less money for bad loans.

The Dallas-based bank said net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $163 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $115 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share rose to 92 cents from 64 cents.

Provisions for bad loans fell 41.7 percent to $35 million, while net interest income rose 5.1 percent to $455 million. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
