FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-MOVES-Comerica Inc appoints Curtis Farmer President
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2015 / 2:25 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-MOVES-Comerica Inc appoints Curtis Farmer President

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to show that Farmer is already in charge of the company’s Retail Bank and Wealth Management business)

April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. bank Comerica Inc said Curtis Farmer has been named president of the company and Comerica Bank.

Farmer is currently responsible for the Retail Bank and Wealth Management, and will oversee the Business Bank, the company said.

He will continue reporting to Chief Executive Officer Ralph Babb.

Farmer served as executive vice president and a director of Wealth Management at Wachovia Corporation before joining Comerica. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.