CORRECTED-Comerica profit misses expectations

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say “commercial mortgage customers” instead of “commercial customers”)

Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. regional bank Comerica Inc reported a third-quarter profit that missed analysts’ expectations, mainly due to a drop in loans to commercial mortgage customers.

The Dallas-based bank said net income attributable to common shares rose to $116 million, or 61 cents per share, from $97 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

Commercial mortgage loans fell 6 percent to $9.67 billion.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn 65 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Anil D‘Silva; Editing by Don Sebastian)