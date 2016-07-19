FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Comerica to cut 9 pct of workforce
July 19, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

Comerica to cut 9 pct of workforce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Comerica Inc said it would cut 9 percent of its workforce to reduce expenses and reported a 23 percent fall in quarterly profit.

The bank's restructuring actions, which also included streamlining operations, reorganization of its branches and real estate assets and outsourcing some functions, are expected to cut costs by about $160 million by the end of 2018.

Dallas-based Comerica said profit fell to $103 million, or 58 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $134 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

