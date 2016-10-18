FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Comerica's quarterly profit rises 10.4 percent
October 18, 2016 / 11:00 AM / 10 months ago

Comerica's quarterly profit rises 10.4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Comerica Inc reported a 10.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower provisions for loan losses and higher interest income.

The Dallas-based bank said net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $148 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $134 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share rose to 84 cents from 74 cents.

Provisions for bad loans fell 38.5 percent to $16 million, while net interest income rose 6.6 percent to $450 million. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

