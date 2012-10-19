FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 19, 2012 / 1:40 AM / in 5 years

OpCapita considers selling UK retailer Comet-FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The private equity investor that bought the British retailer Comet for only 2 pounds ($3.23) just eight months ago, is considering selling the electrical goods chain, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

OpCapita is considering a sale after receiving unsolicited approaches from UK and overseas retailers to buy Comet, the FT said, citing people familiar with the situation.

OpCapita paid a pocket change fee to buy Comet in February and received a 50 million pounds dowry from its then owner Darty , formerly known as Kesa Electricals, to take over the business.

OpCapita could not be reached for immediate comment.

Comet has 240 shops in the UK but OpCapita has reduced staff numbers from 8,500 to 7,000 as it has cut costs and worked to improve efficiency

