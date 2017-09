Jan 20 (Reuters) - Comet Holding AG :

* Says FY 2014 sales growth of 15.5 pct to 288 million Swiss francs

* Says FY 2014 net income jumps to 25-27 million Swiss francs (2013: 16.1 million Swiss francs) Source text: bit.ly/1GnaXDm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)