MOVES-Comgest appoints two analysts to global emerging markets team
#Market News
September 15, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Comgest appoints two analysts to global emerging markets team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Asset management group Comgest SA said it appointed Gary Pinge and Alba Bellakhdar as analysts to expand its global emerging market team.

Pinge will join the Asia ex-Japan research team in Hong Kong as a senior analyst, while Bellakhdar will join the team in Paris as an analyst.

Pinge was previously Macquarie’s regional head of consumer and gaming research for Hong Kong, Comgest said.

The Paris-based firm said Bellakhdar would cover Middle East and North Africa as well as Latin American equities. (Bangalore newsroom: moves@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
