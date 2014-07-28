Cable operator Com Hem mulls bid for Norway's Get -Swedish newspaper

STOCKHOLM, July 28 (Reuters) - Swedish cable operator Com Hem is considering making an offer for Norwegian peer Get in the near future, Swedish business daily Dagens Industri reported late on Monday, citing sources.

Com Hem declined to comment on the report.

In May, sources told Reuters Get’s owners, Goldman Sachs and investment firm Quadrangle, had hired advisors for a possible stock market floatation of Get, saying an offering could value the firm at around 15 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.41 billion) including debt.

Com Hem was itself listed in Stockholm in June, in Sweden’s largest initial public offering in 14 years.

One source told Dagens Industri that Get, Norway’s second-biggest cable operator after Telenor, was more likely to be floated than to be sold outside the stock market. “The stock market is currently paying well for this kind of companies,” the source said. ($1 = 6.2230 Norwegian Krones) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Additional reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)