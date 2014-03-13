FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BC Partners pick banks for Com Hem IPO - sources
March 13, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 4 years ago

BC Partners pick banks for Com Hem IPO - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM/FRANKFURT, March 13 (Reuters) - Private equity firm BC Partners has picked banks to lead a stock market listing of Swedish cable operator Com Hem which could value the firm at more than 20 billion crowns ($3.1 billion), three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The people, who declined to be identified as the plans are not public, said Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan had been chosen to lead the IPO, which is planned to take place before the summer holidays, as global coordinators with Rothschild acting as IPO advisor for BC Partners.

BC Partners and Com Hem declined to comment, as did JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Rothschild. ($1 = 6.3627 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Arno Schuetze)

