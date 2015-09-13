FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

Commercial Bank of Dubai shareholders reject $750 mln Tier 1 bond plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) have rejected a proposal to issue $750 million in capital-boosting perpetual bonds, the bank said on Sunday.

The proposal was rejected by 39.24 percent of shareholders present at the meeting, the statement said, without detailing the level of approval that would have been required to approve the plan.

Last month, the bank said that its board had proposed the Basel III compliant bond, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.

CBD’s tier 1 ratio, an indicator of a bank’s health, stood at 16.67 percent at the end of first half 2015.

Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
