Commercial Bank of Dubai plans $750 mln Tier 1 bond
#Financials
August 25, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

Commercial Bank of Dubai plans $750 mln Tier 1 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) said on Tuesday it plans to raise up to $750 million in capital boosting perpetual bonds.

The lender said that its board had proposed a Basel III compliant Tier 1 perpetual bond worth up to $750 million, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.

CBD’s tier 1 ratio - regarded as one of the key indicators of a bank’s health - stood at 16.67 percent at the end of first half 2015.

The board meeting will be held on Sept. 13, CBD said in a bourse statement.

Reporting by Archana Narayanan, editing by Matt Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
