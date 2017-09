DUBAI, March 19 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Commercial Bank of Qatar have approved the issue of Tier 1 or Tier 2 capital instruments, or both, worth up to a combined $1 billion, the bank said on Thursday.

The annual general meeting of the Gulf Arab state’s second-largest lender by assets gave approval for the move in accordance with Basel capital requirements, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)