DUBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Qatar : * 2012 net profit 2 billion riyals versus 1.88 billion riyals in 2011 - statement * Q4 net profit 447 million riyals, up 19 percent from year-ago - statement * Sets cash dividend of 6 riyals per share for 2012 * 2012 provisions for loans 140 million riyals versus 239 million riyals a yer earlier