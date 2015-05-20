FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commerzbank to hive off loan portfolios worth 3.4 bln eur -sources
May 20, 2015 / 9:05 AM / 2 years ago

Commerzbank to hive off loan portfolios worth 3.4 bln eur -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 20 (Reuters) - Commerzbank is hiving off loan portfolios worth 3.4 billion euros ($3.8 billion) as it seeks to streamline its asset sheet and free up capital to comply with tougher bank rules, two people familiar with the transaction said.

Germany’s second biggest lender is aiming to sell real estate loans in Eastern Europe, Turkey and Scandinavia worth 2.7 billion euros as well as non-performing German mortgages worth 700 million euros, they added.

A transaction is expected to be finalised in June, one of the sources said.

Investors specialised in troubled loans - such as Cerberus, Lone Star and Oaktree - have shown interest in the assets, the sources said.

Commerzbank and the funds declined to comment. ($1 = 0.9000 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Hübner; additional reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
