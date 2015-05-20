UPDATE 1-Commerzbank aims to sell loan portfolios worth 3.4 bln eur -sources

* To sell property loans worth 2.7 bln euros - sources

* To sell real estate assets worth 700 mln euros - sources

* Sales to streamline balance sheet (Adds comments by Commerzbank executive, background)

FRANKFURT, May 20 (Reuters) - Commerzbank aims to sell loan portfolios worth 3.4 billion euros ($3.8 billion) to streamline its balance sheet and free up capital to comply with tougher bank rules, two people familiar with the transaction said.

Germany’s second biggest lender is preparing to sell real estate loans in Eastern Europe, Turkey and Scandinavia worth 2.7 billion euros as well as non-performing German mortgages worth 700 million euros as early as June, the two sources said.

Commerzbank has shrunk underperforming assets in its internal “bad bank” created in the wake of the financial crisis faster than planned, boosting reform efforts led by Chief Executive Martin Blessing.

Investors specialised in troubled loans - such as Cerberus , Lone Star and Oaktree - have shown interest in the assets, the sources said.

Spokesmen for Commerzbank and the funds declined to comment.

Commerzbank aims to reduce its current holdings of 30 billion in shipping credits and real estate assets to below 20 billion euros by end-2016, a divisional board member in charge of the run-down portfolio, Sascha Klaus, told Reuters on the sidelines of an event.

But the bank will likely keep some 55 billion euros in sovereign debt assets that are now held in the run-down portfolio to maturity, Klaus said.