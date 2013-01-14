FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Commerzbank banker joins Bankhaus Lampe - source
#Financials
January 14, 2013 / 6:01 AM / 5 years ago

Former Commerzbank banker joins Bankhaus Lampe - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Commerzbank’s former head of equity capital markets, Ute Gerbaulet, has joined German privately held Bankhaus Lampe, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Gerbaulet started her new job on Jan. 1 as head of capital markets and advisory at the firm, owned by billionaire family Oetker - a household name in Germany associated with baking powder and frozen pizzas.

A number of senior investment bankers have left Commerzbank over the past few months.

Philipp Mohr, former global head of M&A advisory, has joined boutique investment bank William Blair. Stefan Jaecker, who was head of M&A advisory for Germany, will shortly become the head of German operations of DC Advisory.

Bankhaus Lampe and Commerzbank declined to comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
