August 7, 2013 / 1:02 PM / in 4 years

Commerzbank to reduce management board to seven members

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Commerzbank, Germany’s No. 2 lender, said on Wednesday it would cut the size of its management board to seven from nine members.

“Concrete personnel decisions were not taken today,” Commerzbank said in a statement, adding a decision on who would leave the board would be taken after sounding out possibilities for a mutual solution with the concerned executives.

Sources had told Reuters last week that the positions of Ulrich Sieber, board member responsible for human resources, and Jochen Kloesges, currently responsible for non-core assets, are under review. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
