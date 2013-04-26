FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Commerzbank loses UK banker bonus appeal
April 26, 2013 / 8:59 AM / in 4 years

Germany's Commerzbank loses UK banker bonus appeal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Commerzbank, Germany’s second-largest lender, on Friday lost a high-profile appeal against a UK court ruling that forces it to pay 104 London-based bankers around 52 million euros ($68 million) in bonuses, plus costs.

Commerzbank had argued that its now-integrated Dresdner Kleinwort subsidiary was justified in slashing 2008 bonuses as losses spiralled to 6.5 billion euros and threatened the survival of the business.

The ruling flies in the face of a regulatory clampdown on bonuses, as well as government, public and investor scorn at the size of payouts amid disappointing returns and billions spent on bank bailouts since the 2008 crisis.

$1 = 0.7695 euros Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Mark Potter

