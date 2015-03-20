Commerzbank asks shareholders to back bigger bonuses

FRANKFURT, March 20 (Reuters) - Commerzbank will ask its shareholders to approve bonuses for employees such as investment bankers of up to double their base pay, it said on Friday.

Such a move would take bonus levels to the maximum allowable under EU rules aimed at capping incentives for the sort of risky behaviour blamed for fuelling the global financial crisis.

“At present the variable remuneration may not exceed 100 percent of the fixed remuneration of each respective individual employee,” Germany’s second largest lender said in the invitation to its annual meeting of shareholders published on its Internet site.

Commerzbank said it needed to be able to pay bonuses of up to a maximum of 200 percent of fixed pay to hire and retain employees “critical to the success of the bank” and pay variable remuneration consistent with the lender’s performance.

The rules require shareholders to approve raising bonuses to the cap.

Commerzbank is thus catching up with Deutsche Bank , Germany’s largest lender, which obtained shareholder approval for the maximum last year.

Only about 200 of Commerzbank’s 52,000 employees would be affected by the increase.

The 1-to-2 fixed to variable ratio would not apply to Commerzbank’s management board, however, with the company proposing a more limited ratio of 1-to-1.4, the invitation showed.

The annual shareholder meeting is scheduled for April 30. (Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)