November 8, 2012 / 1:16 PM / in 5 years

Commerzbank: Euro zone break-up unlikely but Greece could leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Commerzbank Chief Risk Officer Stefan Schmittmann said the bank did not foresee a wider break-up of the euro zone but said he was unsure about whether Greece would stay within the single currency.

“We do not expect any default or break-up, maybe Greece,” Schmittmann said in response to a question about the probability of a break-up of the euro zone.

“The question is now whether countries will be able to stabilise. I see the danger of an additional threat maybe in three years or four years, if the countries do not get their budget problems solved.” (Reporting By Edward Taylor)

