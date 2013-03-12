FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commerzbank mulls 700-800 mln eur cap hike - manager magazin
March 12, 2013 / 3:30 PM / 5 years ago

Commerzbank mulls 700-800 mln eur cap hike - manager magazin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s second-largest lender Commerzbank has mandated UBS and Deutsche Bank to prepare a capital increase of up to 10 percent of shares, Manager Magazin said, citing financial sources.

Such a move could bring proceeds of between 700 million euros to 800 million euros ($911-$1.04 billion), the magazine said.

Commerzbank declined to comment. Its shares were down almost 5 percent following the report. ($1 = 0.7684 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor and Andreas Kroener; editing by Victoria Bryan)

